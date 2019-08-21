PM condoles demise of former MP CM Baulal Gaur

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the demise of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Babulal Gaur, saying he continuously worked to strengthen the party. Gaur passed away due to cardiac arrest in Bhopal Wednesday morning. He was 89. Modi said Gaur served people for decades and transformed the state. "From Jana Sangh days, he worked constantly to strengthen our party. As Minister and CM of Madhya Pradesh he undertook many efforts to transform the state," the PM wrote on Twitter. "Saddened by his demise," he added. Gaur served as Madhya Pradesh chief minister from 2004-2005. PTI NAB AQS