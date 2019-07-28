PM condoles demise of Jaipal Reddy

New Delhi,Jul 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of Congress veteran S Jaipal Reddy, describing him as an effective administrator."Shri Jaipal Reddy had years of experience in public life. He was respected as an articulate speaker and effective administrator. Saddened by his demise," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted quoting Modi.The prime minister said his thoughts are with Reddy's family and well-wishers in this hour of grief. Reddy died at a hospital in Hyderabad early Sunday. He held key portfolios in various governments. He was a four-term MLA, member of Lok Sabha for five terms and member of Rajya Sabha for two terms.Reddy was the Information and Broadcasting Minister in the IK Gujral government. During the UPA-1 government he held portfolios like urban development and culture. PTI NAB DVDV