PM condoles demise of Union Minister Ananth Kumar

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday condoled the demise of senior BJP leader and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar. Kumar, 59, died at a private hospital in Bengaluru in the early hours of Monday. "Extremely saddened by the passing away of my valued colleague and friend, Shri Ananth Kumar Ji. He was a remarkable leader, who entered public life at a young age and went on to serve society with utmost diligence and compassion. He will always be remembered for his good work," Modi tweeted.Describing Kumar as an able administrator, the Prime Minister said he was and was a great asset to the BJP. "He worked hard to strengthen the party in Karnataka, particularly in Bengaluru and surrounding areas. He was always accessible to his constituents," Modi said. "I spoke to his wife, Dr. Tejaswini Ji and expressed condolences on the passing away of Shri Ananth Kumar Ji. My thoughts are with his entire family, friends and supporters in this hour of grief and sadness. Om Shanti," he said. Kumar was suffering from cancer and had come back from the US in October after treatment at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre, New York. He is survived by wife and two daughters. PTI AQS AQSAQS