PM condoles Kader Khan's demise

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday recalled the unique sense of humour of veteran actor Kader Khan, who passed away after a prolonged illness. Khan, 81, died Monday at a hospital in Canada. His last rites will be performed in Canada. "Kader Khan ji brightened the screen with his stupendous acting skills and lightened it thanks to his unique sense of humour. He was also a prolific screenwriter, associated with many memorable films. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers," the Prime Minister tweeted.