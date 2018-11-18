PM condoles loss of lives in Uttarakhand bus accident

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday condoled the deaths of fourteen people in a bus accident in Uttarakhand. In a tweet, he termed the accident in Uttarkashi "deeply unfortunate". "My thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with the injured," he said. Fourteen people were killed and as many injured Sunday when their bus fell into a 150-metre deep gorge in Uttarkashi district. PTI NAB AAR