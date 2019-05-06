PM conducts aerial survey of Odisha's cyclone-hit areas, announces assistance

Bhubaneswar, May 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra ModiMonday conducted an aerial survey of cyclone-ravaged areas of Odisha and announced an additional central assistance of Rs 1000 crore for relief works in the state. Lauding the Naveen Patnaik government for its massiveevacuation drive ahead of the cyclone, Modi, also promised a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the cyclonic storm.The Centre had earlier released in advance Rs 381 crore for the state.The cyclone left a trail of destruction in the state and left at least 34 dead.Speaking to reporters after the aerial survey, Modi said, "The Patnaik-led government has done a commendable job in evacuating coastal areas to avoid loss of lives. A central team will be visiting the state soon to assess the extent of loss and damage".The state government, as part of its preparations tocombat the cyclone, had shifted around 12 lakh people from the coastal areas to safer places.Underlining the need for coordination between theCentre and the states during times of crisis, the PM said a "long-term" plan will be prepared to deal with such disasters in future."The Centre is committed to provide all possible efforts to Odisha for its restoration work. I would like to congratulate the people of the state for their timely efforts to battle the cyclone. The government will extend all help to the fishermen and other affected people," he added.Shortly after his return from the survey, he held a review meeting with Patnaik and other senior officials.On Sunday, Modi had tweeted, "Will be in Odisha tomorrow morning, where I will review the situation due toCyclone Fani and hold meetings with top officials. The Centreis committed to provide all possible assistance in relief andrehabilitation measures underway."The PM also spoke to the chief minister on Saturday and discussed the situation in the aftermath of Fani, assuringcontinuous support from the Centre.The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC),headed by Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha, had Sunday reviewedrelief measures in the affected areas of Odisha, West Bengaland Andhra Pradesh. PTI AAM SKN RMS DVDV