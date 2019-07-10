PM congratulates Dutee Chand on winning gold in World Universiade

Specials
New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday congratulated Dutee Chand for becoming the first Indian woman track and field athlete to clinch a gold in the World Universiade."Exceptional achievement of an exceptional athlete! Congratulations @DuteeChand for winning a hard earned and well deserved gold ...You make India proud," he tweeted.The 23-year-old won the 100m dash event at Napoli in Italy and clocked 11.32 seconds to win the gold as she led the race from start to finish. PTI NAB ANBANB
