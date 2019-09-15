PM congratulates Pankaj Advani for winning fourth straight final at IBSF championship

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated billiards player Pankaj Advani for winning a fourth straight final at the IBSF World Billiards Championship. Advani on Sunday increased his tally of world titles to 22 by winning a fourth straight final in the 150-up format at the championship in Mandalay. "Congratulations @PankajAdvani247! The entire nation is proud of your accomplishments. Your tenacity is admirable. Best wishes for your future endeavours," the prime minister wrote on Twitter. PTI NAB AAR