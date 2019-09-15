scorecardresearch
PM congratulates Pankaj Advani for winning fourth straight final at IBSF championship

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated billiards player Pankaj Advani for winning a fourth straight final at the IBSF World Billiards Championship. Advani on Sunday increased his tally of world titles to 22 by winning a fourth straight final in the 150-up format at the championship in Mandalay. "Congratulations @PankajAdvani247! The entire nation is proud of your accomplishments. Your tenacity is admirable. Best wishes for your future endeavours," the prime minister wrote on Twitter. PTI NAB AAR

