PM congratulates Sai Praneeth for wining bronze in World Championships

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated shuttler Sai Praneeth for winning a bronze in the BWF World Championships.It is a special day for Indian badminton, the prime minister, who is in France, tweeted. "Delighted that @saiprneeth92 brings home a Bronze from the BWF World Championships 2019. This is a significant accomplishment and we all salute his tenacity as well as untiring efforts," Modi said.On Sunday, PV Sindhu became the first Indian to win a World Championships gold, while Praneeth ended a 36-year wait after Prakash Padukone's feat to secure a bronze for the country in men's singles. PTI NAB DPB