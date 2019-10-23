PM congratulates Saied on being elected new Tunisia Prez

New Delhi Oct 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Kais Saied on being elected as the new president of Tunisia, saying he looks forward to working with him to further strengthen relations between the two countries. Saied, a retired law professor, was sworn in as Tunisian president on Wednesday a landslide win in elections held earlier this month. "Congratulations to President Kais Saied on being sworn-in as the President of the Republic of Tunisia. I look forward to working with him to further strengthen India-Tunisia relations," Modi tweeted. PTI NAB KJ