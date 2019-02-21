PM continued shooting for film in Corbett after Pulwama attack, alleges Congress

(Eds: Updating with more quotes, BJP reax) New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued shooting for a film in the Corbett National Park for his "propaganda and publicity" and stayed put in the area till the evening of February 14 despite the Pulwama attack taking place in the afternoon that day, the Congress on Thursday alleged, citing reports in a section of the media.Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, addressing a press conference, also accused BJP president Amit Shah of "politicization of terrorism" in his speech in Assam on Sunday.At a public rally in Assam's Lakhimpur district, Shah had said the sacrifices of the 40 CRPF personnel will not go in vain as there is a BJP government at the Centre now and it, unlike the previous Congress dispensation, will not "compromise" on any security issue.On Thursday, attending a BJP event in Andhra Pradesh's Rajahmundry city, Shah hit back at the Congress and accused it of using the Pulwama terror attack for its "political interests"."They created an issue of PM Modi's presence in a programme on the day of the attack. But I want to tell them that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue to work 18 hours a day," the BJP national president said.Launching an all-out attack on the government and the prime minister over the Pulwama terror strike, Surjewala alleged, "In his hunger for power, the prime minister has forgotten "raj dharma" (duty of governance)."Citing reports in some Hindi newspapers, Surjewala gave a timeline of events saying the terror attack happened at 3:10 pm on February 14 with the Congress reacting to it at 5:15 pm."The prime minister also knew about it. Yet the PM, a person who claims himself to be a nationalist, continues to shoot a film (for Discovery Channel) for self propagation in the Corbett National Park in Ramnagar," he claimed.The Congress spokesperson alleged that the prime minister continued to "enjoy boat rides" with the camera crew and later ensured that there was slogan shouting by BJP people in his favour there."The prime minister continues to have tea, samosas at seven o'clock at government expense in a PWD guesthouse when every single Indian household didn't have food," he said.On one hand the country was picking up the "pieces of our martyrs", and on the other hand the prime minister was involved in his "propaganda and publicity", Surjewala claimed."Can such a conduct be expected from the prime minister of a country. The prime minister should have been chairing the cabinet committee on security immediately and should have taken action, instead of shooting films," he said.Surjewala said the Congress had shown restrain on the direction of party president Rahul Gandhi, but it was important to raise issues of such conduct that "insults martyrs"."The Congress party and the entire nation stands united with our armed forces as also our government in every step that they take in tackling Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. We are determined in that resolve even today," he said.The Congress leader said questions must be asked about the "gross intelligence failure" of this government and on the "priorities of a prime minister who on a sensitive time like this has gone on a foreign tour to South Korea instead of tackling terrorism".Surjewala also hit out at the conduct of BJP leaders in the aftermath of the attack.He displayed a photograph purportedly showing BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj smiling during the final journey of a slain jawan and cited Union Tourism Minister K J Alphons taking a "selfie" at a soldier's funeral.Alphons has denied taking the picture himself saying some miscreants circulated his photograph at the CRPF jawan's funeral as a "selfie".Surjewala also said Pakistan will not succeed in its designs and invoked Indira Gandhi's strong action in 1971.He also asserted that the Congress, when in power, has always taken moral responsibility in such situations."During 26/11, Shivraj Patil had resigned, owning moral responsibility," he said, also citing the examples of Lal Bahadur Shastri and Madhav Rao Scindia of resigning after tragic incidents.He said the government needs to answer questions on alleged failure of intelligence, and on how did local militants get RDX and M4 carbines."Why did you ignore a video released by Jaish-e-Mohammad 48 hours before? Why couldn't you airlift troops? Is it more expensive than the lives of our jawans?" Surjewala asked.The Congress spokesperson slammed the prime minister for receiving Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the airport and asked whether according a grand welcome to "those who praised" Pakistan's "anti-terror efforts" was his way of remembering the Pulwama attack victims.He also hit out at Modi over the joint statement issued after his talks with the Saudi crown prince, saying the prime minister "forgot" to write the name of "terror nourisher" Pakistan in the document.