PM convenes cabinet meet, Maharashtra likely on agenda

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, apparently to discuss the political situation in Maharashtra. The meeting was convened amid an ongoing political stalemate in the state where no party has been able to form the government so far after the assembly election last month. The prime minister is to leave for Brazil this afternoon to attend the BRICS summit. PTI NAB HDAHMB
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today