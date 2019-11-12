scorecardresearch
PM convenes cabinet meet, Maharashtra likely on agenda

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, apparently to discuss the political situation in Maharashtra. The meeting was convened amid an ongoing political stalemate in the state where no party has been able to form the government so far after the assembly election last month. The prime minister is to leave for Brazil this afternoon to attend the BRICS summit. PTI NAB HDAHMB

