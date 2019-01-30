PM dedicates Salt Satyagraha Memorial and Museum to nation

Mumbai, Jan 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modidedicated to the nation the National Salt Satyagraha Memorialand Museum at Dandi in Gujarat's Navsari district on MahatmaGandhi's 71st death anniversary Wednesday.The memorial has statues of Mahatma Gandhi and 80'satyagrahis' who had marched with him during the historic Dandi Salt March (also called Dandi March) in 1930.It also has 24-narrative murals depicting various events and stories from the historic march.In simpler words, 'satyagraha' means adherence to orinsistence on truth.As part of the civil disobedience movement against theBritish rule, 80 satyagrahis led by Gandhi marched 241 milesfrom Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to the coastal village of Dandi and made salt from sea water, breaking the Salt Lawimposed by the British.The prime minister is scheduled to interact with participants of the New India Youth conclave later in the evening. PTI PDT PD ENM GK SRY