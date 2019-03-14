PM 'deeply anguished' by loss of lives in Mumbai bridge accident

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives in the Mumbai foot overbridge collapse.Five people were killed and 29 injured after a major portion of a foot overbridge near a train station in south Mumbai collapsed in the evening."Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to the foot overbridge accident in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Wishing that the injured recover at the earliest," Modi tweeted.He said the Maharashtra government was providing all possible assistance to those affected. PTI NAB NAB TIRTIR