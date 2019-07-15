PM dials Sonowal on Assam flood; assures Centre's support

(Eds: Eds: updating with details) Guwahati, Jul 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday telephoned Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and took stock of the flood situation in Assam, assuring all support from the centre to the state in dealing with the situation. Sonowal apprised Modi of the large-scale devastation the floods have caused on the lives of the people besides the state's economy, and informed him about the details of relief, rescue and rehabilitation operations undertaken by the Assam government, said a government release here. The Chief Minister also told the Prime Minister that the state government has sensitised the administration- both in Barak and Brahmaputra Valleys- and asked the Deputy Commissioners to reach out to the flood affected people with their men andmaterials. Sonowal briefed the PM on the entire gamut of relief and rescue operations that have been pressed into service to help the marooned people, the release said. He also informed him that he has asked the state ministers and all public representatives, including MLAs, to extend a helping hand to the victims of floods and personally involve themselves in the rescue operations. To a query of the Prime Minister, Sonowal informed that flood control mechanisms, including 24X7 control rooms, have been pressed into service with state government officials put on duty, manning them round the clock, the release said. Health department and Public Health Engineering department have been directed to respond to medicare related issues and provide medicines and clean drinking water, Sonowal informed. Veterinary and Animal Husbandry department has been asked to take care of the marooned animals and keep adequate fodder stock ready for the stray animals of Kaziranga National Park, other national parks and wildlife sanctuaries, he added. He also told the Prime Minister about his direction to the authorities of national parks to supply fodder to the animals taking shelter on the high lands. Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured all help, support and cooperation from the Centre to help Assam government bail out from the situation and asked the Chief Minister to undertake relief, rescue and rehabilitation measures on a war footing, the release said. Earlier, on Saturday, the chief minister had briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the flood situation in the state. Shah directed the National Disaster Response Force and other agencies to provide all necessary help to the flood affected people.The flood situation in Assam worsened on Sunday with the death toll rising to 11 and affecting nearly 26.5 lakh people.Barpeta is the worst-hit district with 7.35 lakh people facing the flood fury, followed by Morigaon where 3.50 lakh people are hit. In Dhubri district, 3.38 lakh people are affected, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said. PTI ESB ACBSNS TVSTVS