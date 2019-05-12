PM doing 'dirty politics' over Alwar gang rape case: Mayawati

(Eds: Correcting dates in last para) Lucknow, May 12 (PTI) Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his charge that she was "shedding crocodile tears" over the Alwar gang rape incident, BSP supremo Mayawati on Sunday accused him of indulging in "dirty politics" and demanded his resignation for incidents of Dalit atrocities in the past. Hours after the prime minister's remarks at election rallies in Kushinagar and Deoria earlier in the day, Mayawati said, "In the wake of this incident, Modi is doing dirty politics." On the prime minister's challenge to her to withdraw support to the Congress government in Rajasthan, she said, "The BSP will for sure take an appropriate political decision in the absence of stringent and proper legal action in the case." In a press note issued here, Mayawati also demanded Modi's resignation over cases pertaining to Dalit atrocities such as the Una flogging incident and the Rohit Vemulla case taking moral responsibility. On April 26, the woman was travelling with her husband on a motorcycle when the accused stopped them and took them to an isolated place off the road. They allegedly beat the husband and raped her in front of him, threatening them of dire consequences.Her husband claimed that he had approached Rajasthan police on April 30 after the incident, but an FIR was filed on May 7. He had alleged that the police did not take action saying that they were busy with elections. PTI NAV SMI SMNSMNSMN