PM expresses anguish over loss of lives in Mumbai building collapse incident

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed anguish over the loss of lives in a building collapse incident in Mumbai.He said the state government and the National Disaster Response Force are working on rescue operations."Collapse of a building in Mumbai's Dongri is anguishing. My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I hope the injured recover soon. "Maharashtra government, NDRF and local authorities are working on rescue operations & assisting those in need," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted quoting Modi.At least four persons were killed after a four-storey residential building collapsed in south Mumbai's congested Dongri area Tuesday, trapping over 40 people under the debris, civic officials said there. PTI NAB KR RT

