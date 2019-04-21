PM expresses anguish over loss of lives in Trichy stampede

New Delhi Apr 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday expressed anguish over the loss of lives in a stampede at a temple in Trichy and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the victims.Seven devotees were killed and 10 others injured in the stampede at Karuppasamy Temple in Muthiampalayam village in Trichy.The tragedy hit the village when hundreds of devotees had gathered at the temple to offer puja on 'Chitra Poornima'."Saddened by the loss of lives due to the stampede at a temple in Thuraiyur, Trichy. My condolences to the families of those who passed away and prayers with the injured," he tweeted.He said all possible help is being extended by the authorities."An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who passed away has been approved from the PM's National Relief Fund. Rs 50,000 each for the injured has also been approved," he said. PTI NAB DPB