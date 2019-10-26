PM extends birthday wishes to Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, Oct 26 (PTI) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, who is currently in detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA) has been greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 82nd birthday, NC sources said on Saturday.The sources said Abdullah, who turned 82 on October 21, received a letter from the Prime Minister greeting him on his birthday.Abdullah, the Member of Parliament from Srinagar, received the letter at his residence in Gupkar locality here which has been turned into a sub-jail after the NC president was booked under the PSA on 16 September.The prime minister sent good wishes on Abdullah's birthday and prayed for his long and healthy life, the NC sources said.Abdullah was detained under the Public Safety Act, a law enacted by his father and National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah in 1978 when he was the chief minister.He was earlier under the house arrest at his residence since the night of August 4, hours before the Centre announced its decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution and to bifurcate the state into two Union territories. Earlier West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too on Monday had extended birthday wishes to the National Conference patron, assuring the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister of standing by him during "difficult times".She had also urged Abdullah to stay positive and prayed for his good health.PTI SSB RAXRAX