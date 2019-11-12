scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

PM extends greetings on Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, saying it is a day to fulfil his dream of a just, inclusive and harmonious society. "Today, on the very special occasion of the 550th Prakash Parv of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, my greetings to everyone. This is a day to rededicate ourselves to fulfilling Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's dream of a just, inclusive and harmonious society," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.Guru Nanak Dev was the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh gurus. PTI NAB DVDV

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos