PM flags off Lucknow Metro's North-South corridor

Kanpur, Mar 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday flagged off the commercial run on Lucknow Metro's North-South corridor through video conference from Kanpur.The length of the North-South corridor is 23 kilometre.Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Chandauli MP and state BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey, Kanpur MP Murli Manohar Joshi, along with other state ministers were present on the occasion.The prime minister also laid the foundation stone for Agra Metro Rail project.Modi also distributed keys of houses to the beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana. PTI NAV SMI SOMSOM

