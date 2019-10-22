PM greets HM Shah on his 55th birthday

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended birthday greetings to BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah, describing him as a hard working person who is playing an important role in keeping India secure. Born in then Bombay, Shah turned 55 on Tuesday. "Birthday greetings to my colleague in the Union Cabinet, a hardworking, experienced and an able organisational person. While playing an important role in government, he is making a valuable contribution to make India stronger and safer," the prime minister wrote on Twitter. PTI NAB RCJ