PM greets Narayanasamy on his birthday

Puducherry, May 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra ModiThursday greeted Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy onhis 72nd birthday."Greetings to the Chief Minister of Puducherry, Shri @VNarayanasami on his birthday. I pray for his long and healthy life," Modi tweeted.The chief minister thanked Modi for his wishes."I am overwhelmed by the Prime Minister's wishes,"he said.Narayanasamy, along with newly-elected MP V Vaithilingam, left for Delhi to attend the swearing-in of Modi as the prime minister for the second consecutive term. Opposition leader in Puducherry N Rangasamy (AINRC)will also be present at the ceremony. AINRC is one of the constituents of the NDA.PTI CORR NVG DPB