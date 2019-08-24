PM greets people on Janmashtami

scorecardresearch
New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday greeted people on Janmashtami, hoping that the blessings of lord Krishna bring happiness in their lives."Janmashtami greetings to everyone! May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Krishna always bring happiness and good health in our lives. Jai Shri Krishna!," Modi, who is in Abu Dhabi, tweeted.The festival is celebrated to mark the birth of lord Krishna. PTI NAB SOMSOM

