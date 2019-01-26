PM greets people on Republic Day

(Eds: Adding a line after para 8) New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people on the country's 70th Republic Day on Saturday."Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians," he tweeted.Several leaders took to social media to extend their greetings on the occasion."As we celebrate #RepublicDay2019, let us renew our vow to our country: let us strive to live up to the ideals of justice, liberty and equality as enshrined in the constitution. Let us move towards a stronger, better India. Let us, with fierce pride, say in one voice: JAI HIND!" Union Minister Rajya Vardhan Singh Rathore tweeted.Union Minister Arun Jaitley, who is recuperating after a surgery in a hospital in the US, tweeted, "#RepublicDay2019 greetings to everyone. Happy 70th #RepublicDay2019".Railways Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted, "70 & Growing Strong: As India celebrates its 70th #RepublicDay, let us cherish the memory of the day when we became an Independent Republic, and look ahead with aspiration & zeal towards building a New India."Union Ministers Maneka Gandhi, Smriti Irani, Prakash Javadekar and J P Nadda and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter to extend their greetings.BJP chief Amit Shah unfurled the national flag at the party headquarters in the national capital and took to Twitter to greet people on the occasion.India Saturday celebrated the 70th Republic Day with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath -- the city's centrepiece boulevard -- in the presence of thousands of spectators including foreign dignitaries and the country's top political and military brass.South African President Ramaphosa was the chief guest at the 90-minute celebrations marking the anniversary of the day when the world's biggest democracy was declared a republic in 1950. PTI GJS SMN NSDNSD