PM greets soldiers on Army Day

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday greeted soldiers on the occasion of Army Day, saying the nation is proud of their grit and determination."I bow to their courage and bravery," he tweeted. He said the countrymen are proud of the grit and determination of the soldiers.Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year to mark the taking over as commander-in-chief of the Indian Army by then Lt Gen K M Carriappa in 1949 from GeneralFrancis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India.Carriappa later became a Field Marshal. PTI NAB CK