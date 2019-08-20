scorecardresearch
PM hails ISRO for successful entry of Chandrayaan-2 into lunar orbit

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated ISRO for Chandrayaan-2 successfully entering the lunar orbit, saying it is an important step in the landmark journey to the Moon. The Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) manoeuvre was completed successfully at 9.02 am as planned, using the on board propulsion system, India's space agency said in a statement. "Congratulations to Team @isro on #Chandrayaan2 entering the Moon's orbit. This is an important step in the landmark journey to the Moon," Modi tweeted. PTI NAB KJ

