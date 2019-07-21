PM hails medal haul by athlete Hima Das

New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday hailed the medal haul by athlete Hima Das, saying India is proud of her feat.The sprinter continued her sensational sprint form as she clinched her fifth gold of the month by claiming the top honours in a 400 m race in Czech Republic Saturday. "India is very proud of @HimaDas8's phenomenal achievements over the last few days. Everyone is absolutely delighted that she has brought home five medals in various tournaments," the prime minister tweeted.Modi also extended best wishes for her future endeavours. PTI NAB KJ