PM hails Sindhu for winning gold at BWF World Championship

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) As ace shuttler PV Sindhu clinched India's maiden gold in the World Championships on Sunday, wishes started pouring in from across the political spectrum, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying her dedication is inspiring.Beating arch-rival Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in a lop-sided summit clash, Sindhu won 21-7 21-7 in the final that lasted just 38 minutes."The stupendously talented @Pvsindhu1 makes India proud again! Congratulations to her for winning the Gold at the BWF World Championships," the prime minister tweeted. The passion and dedication with which she has pursued badminton is inspiring, the PM said."PV Sindhu's success will inspire generations of players," he said.Echoing similar sentiments, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the Olympic silver-medallist as an exceptional player and said her victory is an historical achievement which will inspire many young girls to actively participate in sports.Union Home Minister Amit Shah said she had made the entire nation proud with her incredible achievement. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said her determination, grit and commitment are reflection of India's women power. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Congratulations to PV Sindhu on her historic win at the #BWFWorldChampionships."Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also hailed Sidhu for the historic win."Congratulations to world champion @Pvsindhu1. Winning the Gold at BWF world championship she has made India proud yet again," Kejriwal tweeted."Salute to the real champion," he said.PTI NAB JTR SKV DPB