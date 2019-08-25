PM hails Sindhu for winning gold at BWF World Championship

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed PV Sindhu for winning gold at the BWF World Championship, saying her dedication is inspiring.She became the first Indian to clinch world badminton championship gold with win over Nozomi Okuhara of Japan."The stupendously talented @Pvsindhu1 makes India proud again! Congratulations to her for winning the Gold at the BWF World Championships," the prime minister tweeted. The passion and dedication with which she's pursued badminton is inspiring, he said."PV Sindhu's success will inspire generations of players," he said. PTI NAB KJKJ