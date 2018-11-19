PM hails speed of toilet construction in India in last 4 yrs

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) India is proud of the remarkable speed with which sanitation coverage has increased in the last four years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday and reiterated his government's commitment to enhancing sanitation facilities. He said the drive for a cleaner India and ensuring better sanitation facilities is in fact a people's movement. On World Toilet Day, Modi took to Twitter to thank women and youth for taking the lead in the sanitation drive. "Today, on World Toilet Day, we reiterate our commitment towards enhancing cleanliness and sanitation facilities across the nation. We in India take pride at the remarkable speed with which sanitation cover has increased in the last four years," he wrote. He said it is the 130 crore Indians, particularly women and youths, who have taken the lead in the movement. "I congratulate all those working to fulfil the dream of a Swachh Bharat," he said. World Toilet Day, celebrated on November 19, is about taking action to ensure that everyone has a safe toilet by 2030. This is part of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number 6 relating to sanitation and water. PTI NAB GVS