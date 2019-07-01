PM hails the role of chartered accountants and doctors in the society

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday hailed the role of chartered accountants in furthering the culture of honesty in society.He also congratulated doctors for their round the clock efforts to make the society fit and healthy.On the occasion of Chartered Accountants' Day, the Prime Minister tweeted, "The hardworking fraternity of Chartered Accountants has been furthering the culture of honesty and better corporate governance in our society." He said the Chartered Accountant (CAs) also play a key role in advancing economic prosperity.On Doctors' Day, Modi congratulated all the hardworking doctors for their round the clock efforts to make the society fit and healthy."No words can do justice to their monumental contribution to public welfare. I also pay tributes to Dr BC Roy, a distinguished doctor himself," he said.Roy's birth anniversary is celebrated as Doctors' Day. PTI NAB TDSTDSTDS