PM hosts farewell programme for his principal secretary

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) In the presence of several Union ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday bid farewell to his principal secretary Nriperndra Misra, who stepped down from his post last week.A farewell programme was organised at the prime minister's official residence here for Misra."We had a wonderful farewell programme for Shri Nripendra Misra Ji at my residence today. Nripendra Ji guided me when I was new to Delhi," Modi tweeted.The prime minister described Misra as an officer who understands how the country's democratic system works "and is blessed with great conflict resolution skills with a human touch".Misra had expressed his intention to be relieved of his duties, the government had announced last week.Modi had asked him to continue for two weeks.Former cabinet secretary P K Sinha was on Friday last appointed as officer on special duty by the prime minister in his office.Misra was with Modi in the PMO since 2014. PTI NAB