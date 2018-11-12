PM inaugurates two sewage infrastructure projects in Varanasi

Varanasi (UP), Nov 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated on Monday two sewage infrastructure projects worth Rs 425.41 crore in Varanasi and laid the foundation stone for another project worth Rs 72.91 crore for Ramnagar.Among the projects inaugurated, the first is a 140 million litres per day (MLD) sewage treatment plant (STP) at Dinapur built at a cost of Rs 235.53 crore. The project includes 10 years of operation and maintenance agreement.The second project includes three sewage pumping stations at Chaukaghat (140 MLD), Phulwaria (7.6 MLD) and Saraiya (3.7 MLD). The total cost for these three pumping stations is Rs 34.01 crore.Another project is the construction of a 28-km-long relieving trunk sewer, rising mains and interceptor sewers along Varuna and Assi at a cost of Rs 155.87 crore.The prime minister also laid the foundation stone for sewerage management scheme for Ramnagar which is expected to cost Rs 72.91 crore. This will include a 10 MLD STP and intercepting and diverting four drains.These project along with two other ongoing projects of 120 MLD at Goitha and 50 MLD STP at Ramana will take the sewage treatment capacity in the city to 412 MLD, which will be adequate for the sewage treatment requirements till year 2035.This will prevent pollution of river Ganga from drains in Ramnagar, an official release said.There is no sewage treatment facility in the Ramnagar town. PTI SAB SMI NSD