PM interacts with new Haryana mayors

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday interacted with newly-elected mayors of Haryana. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has swept the mayoral elections in five municipal councils of Haryana last Wednesday.The Congress had supported independents. "Had a good interaction with the newly elected mayors from Haryana. Congratulated them and conveyed my best wishes as they begin their work in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of their respective cities," Modi tweeted. He also shared a group photograph with the new mayors. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar was also present. PTI NAB RCJ