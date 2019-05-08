PM is modern-day avatar of Aurangzeb: Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam

(Eds: Adding a word in para 2) Varanasi, May 8 (PTI) In a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam has likened him to "modern-day avatar of Aurangzeb"."The people of this constituency chose a person (PM Narendra Modi) who is actually the modern-day avatar of Aurangzeb. Because in Varanasi, in the name of corridors hundreds of temples have been demolished on the instruction of Prime Minister Modi,"Nirupam claimed at a public meeting here on Tuesday. He also claimed on the instruction of the PM a fee of Rs 550 is being charged on devotees visiting the temple to offer prayers to Baba Vishwanath."This proves what Aurangzeb could not do, is being done by Prime Minister Modi," the Congress leader added. Nirupam claimed the prime minister who talks about the rights of Hindus is now "demolishing temples and has also imposed 'jizya' (tax) on devotees"."I condemn this act of modern-day Aurangzeb," he said. PTI CORR KJ