PM, LG trying to strangulate democratically-elected Puducherry govt: Wasnik

Puducherry Jan 20 (PTI) AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi of "trying to strangulatethe democratically-elected government" of V Narayanasamy in the Union Territory. Wasnik made the allegation while speaking at a party programme "Project Shakti" here. The Congress leader attacked Bedi in a not-so-veiled reference to her as "his (prime minister's) representative occupying constitutional position"."Puducherry has been making spectacular progress in economic development under the Congress rule," said Wasnik adding no other state in the country can match the scale of progress being made by Puducherry."The prime minister and his representative in constitutional position here are unfortunately trying to strangulate the democratically-elected government in the Union Territory and create problems in its smooth working," he said.Stating that the aspirations of the youth, farmers, women and the workers in Puducherry were being trampled upon by the Centre, the AICC general secretary, who is also in -charge of the Congress party affairs in Puducherry said, "No Congress worker should tolerate what Narendra Modi and his representative in Puducherry are doing." "We should take this message to every person and register our protest to the fullest extent," he added.Wasnik said Narendra Modi cannot dare say here that the Gujarat model should be followed for development."The days of the Narendra Modi government are numbered. What happened in recent state assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh would also happen in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls," he claimed.The Congress leader said Narendra Modi in 2014 had been making tall claims about the Gujarat model for progress and development."But the Gujarat model is no model at all now. Because in Gujarat itself farmers, scheduled castes and tribes, OBCs, youths besides even those in the privileged sector have come to the streets to stage their protest," he said.Wasnik claimed that Gujarat was no longer a peaceful state and so, Narendra Modi cannot dare say he would implement Gujarat model in the country. Alleging that the prime minister has failed in controlling prices, ensuring safety for women and protecting farmers, he said, "Each and every institution, including the RBI, CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Central Vigilance Commission is under threat in his regime."Urging the Congress workers to propagate the message of the "Modi government's failure", he asked them to ensure that "the Congress stages a comeback under the stewardship of Rahul Gandhi at the Centre". Wasnik also made a fervent appeal to party workers that the sole Lok Sabha seat in Puducherry is won by the Congress in the upcoming general elections.Lauding the "Project Shakti" as a "revolutionary initiative of Congress president Rahul Gandhi", he said the project is aimed at ensuring direct interaction with party men with the leadership and to get their feedback on various crucial issues.In his address, AICC Data Analytics Department's chief Praveen Chakravathy highlighted special features of the project.Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, who too spoke on the occasion, said Puducherry's demand for statehood would soon become a reality as the Centre would have a Congress government with Rahul Gandhi as prime minister after the next Lok Sabha polls.