PM meets Pranab to extend festive greetings

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday called on former president Pranab Mukherjee here to extend Diwali greetings. "Always a delight to meet Pranab Da. Went to his residence, exchanged Diwali greetings and wishes for the festive season," Modi tweeted. He also posted a couple of pictures of the meeting. Mukherjee and Modi share a warm relationship. On Mukherjee's last day in the office, the Prime Minister had written him a letter in which he had described the veteran parliamentarian as his "father figure" and mentor. PTI NAB RCJ

