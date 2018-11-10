PM meets Pranab to extend festive greetings

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday called on former president Pranab Mukherjee here to extend Diwali greetings. "Always a delight to meet Pranab Da. Went to his residence, exchanged Diwali greetings and wishes for the festive season," Modi tweeted. He also posted a couple of pictures of the meeting. Mukherjee and Modi share a warm relationship. On Mukherjee's last day in the office, the Prime Minister had written him a letter in which he had described the veteran parliamentarian as his "father figure" and mentor. PTI NAB RCJ