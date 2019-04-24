PM misguiding country on reservation issue

Lucknow, Apr 24 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misguiding the country on the issue of reservation.In a tweet, Mayawati said, "Efforts being made by PM Modi to misguide the country on reservation that it will continue, is in fact another jumlebaji (rhetoric), as like the Congress, in their rule, reservation to SC/ST/OBC has been made completely inactive and ineffective."Apart from this, why are governments of the BJP at the Centre and in the state working to kill the rights of Dalits, tribals and OBC, of giving reservations to them in government jobs? she asked.The BSP chief also said, "The BJP and PM Modi must give their report (hisab-kitab) on this." PTI NAV DVDV