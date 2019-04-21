PM Modi accuses Cong of vote bank politics, using power to fill coffers

Jaipur, Apr 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Congress party of betraying the people, saying injustice was done to the country's growth potential and its resources. "Post-independence people trusted the Congress for five decades, but the party betrayed the people. Injustice was meted out to resources and potential of the country. Congress did vote bank politics and made power a medium to fill its coffers," Modi said, at an election rally in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh constituency. He said smaller nations which got freedom in the same period as when India got its independence had developed far more than India. "There are three things in the conduct and culture of the Congress, which are 'naamdar parivar' (dynastic family), corruption and plenty of false promises," Modi said. The prime minister said his government had changed the system in five years and several schemes and programmes for the people had been launched and successfully executed, benefitting the people. "We fought poverty, disease, illiteracy, corruption, black money and terrorism. It is due to the coordinated efforts of the countrymen that we are winning these fights," he said. Stating that there is an unprecedented wave in the country, Modi said the election is not being contested by parties or candidates but by citizens who want a bright future. He said the responsibility of making new India was on the new generation born in the 21st century. The prime minister highlighted various schemes and programmes launched by his government and asked the people to vote for the BJP in order to fight terrorism. Speaking on the water crisis in Rajasthan, Modi said a 'Jal Shakti' ministry will be created when the BJP is voted to power in the elections. He blamed the former Congress governments at the centre for not executing the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan and said India's share of water flowed over to the Pakistan side due to the grand old party. The prime minister further accused the Congress of trying to downplay historic facts of the Mewar region, claiming the BJP government had restored the place's honour. Modi said, "They (Congress) are enemies of the people who can play with the health of the poor for votes. They cannot do welfare of the country. Your Chowkidaar (watchman) is also on work to secure heroic personalities besides securing the country. Congress has done all preparation to eradicate them from history but we cannot let this happen. With this thought, we have released a postal stamp in the name of Maharana Pratap." He flayed the state government for stopping the previous BJP government's Bhamashah scheme. Former chief minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, BJP candidate and sitting Chittorgarh MP Chandra Prakash Joshi and others were present during the meeting. PTI SDA AG INDIND