PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend rally in Himachal on Dec 27

Shimla, Dec 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and senior party leaders will attend a rally in Dharamshala to celebrate the completion of one year of the BJP government in Himachal, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said Monday.Thakur said Modi has accepted a request made by the state government to be the chief guest at the function to be held on December 27. The exact venue for the function is yet to be finalised, he added.The CM, accompanied by his cabinet colleagues, visited the probable venues of the rally. Thousands of beneficiaries of various welfare schemes of the state government will participate in the rally, he said, adding that an exhibition showcasing achievements of the state government would also be installed on this occasion. PTI DJI DPBDPB