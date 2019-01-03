PM Modi attacks Congress on 1984-anti Sikh riots issue

Gurdaspur (Pb), Jan 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and farmers' loan waiver issues.The Congress had made tall promises to farmers on loan waiver, but later deceived them, he said at a rally here. Modi said the Congress in Punjab, too, had made big promises to farmers, but deceived them after coming to power.The Congress is also awarding those involved in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots with chief minister's post, he said."On one family's direction, the files of those involved in the riots were put under wraps, but the NDA dug out these and set up a SIT and results are before you," Modi said. He said theNDA government took a historic decision to build the Kartarpur Corridor, which will link Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism's founder Guru Nanak Dev. PTI CHS SUN VSD ANBANB