PM Modi cautions youths against drug use

Chandigarh, Feb 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cautioned the youth against drug use, saying it not only adversely affects the body and mind of the user but it also funds anti-national forces. Speaking via teleconferencing at the launch of 'Drug Free India' campaign at Guru Jambheshwar University in Hisar, Haryana, Modi said drug money is used by anti-social elements for various illegal activities including funding of terror operations. The drug traders harm the youth's potential and weaken the economy, he said. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was the chief guest at the launch event of the campaign which is being organised by the Art of Living foundation. Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar presided over the programme, a Haryana government release said. More than 20,000 youths participated in it. The prime minister appealed to the people to adopt a sensitive approach when dealing with victims of drugs by not looking at them as criminals and "showing these misguided youths the right path by connecting them with mainstream society". The government of India has formed a National Action Plan to prevent cross-border drug trade. It was implemented in 2018. A detailed action plan for 2025 has been prepared against drug addiction which includes an awareness campaign among the people, its prevention, and special campaigns for sensitive sections of society."Society is capable of showing the right path to such misguided (drug users) people. Like other social evils we would get this evil of drugs eliminated from society. The use of technology can play an important role in this campaign. Social organisations and community welfare organisations are playing a very important role in this direction," he added. Appreciating the works of Sri Sri, the prime minister said efforts made by the spiritual guru were receiving support from all sections of society. Speaking on the occasion, Khattar said strict compliance of the law had been ensured to break the drug trade and the smuggling network in Haryana. The state government created a special task force in January 2018 through which many drug dealers have been caught and large quantities of drugs seized, the press statement said. As many as 61 drug de-addiction centres have been opened in the state through the health department where 25,000 youths were freed from the addiction of drugs last year, the chief minister said, adding drug addiction is a disease which makes a person suffer from physical, mental and financial problems. Many NGOs and self-help organisations in the state are also engaged in this work and their contribution is commendable, Khattar said. "Besides the efforts of the government and other organisations, the youths themselves have to wake up. Without their efforts, we cannot get rid of this disease," the chief minster explained. He thanked Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for launching the drug-free campaign. At the event, the Jambeshwar University conferred the Honoris Causa Degree of Doctor of Science on Sri Sri. Khattar asked the youth to raise the slogans 'yuva jagega to nasha bhagega' (if youth awaken, there will be no drug menace) and 'drugs na karunga, na karne dunga' (will not do drugs, will not let others do drugs either). Sri Sri appreciated the efforts made by the state government to try and save the youth from the influence of drugs. A 'nasha mukti' march will be organised in every city of the country on March 10 from 7.00 AM to 8.00 AM, he said.