PM Modi, Chancellor Merkel hold restricted meeting

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday evening held a 'restricted meeting' in the presence of select ministers and officials from both the sides.National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhle attended the meeting at the prime minister's official residence from the Indian side.The German delegation had a select group of senior functionaries.After the meeting, the prime minister would host a dinner for Chancellor Markel.Earlier in the day, Modi and Merkel co-chaired the fifth Inter-Governmental Consultations, following which the two leaders made press statements and a raft of agreements were signed between the two sides. PTI NAB KJ