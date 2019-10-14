PM Modi congratulates Abhijit Banerjee, others for winning Nobel

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Indian-American Abhijit Banerjee on winning the Nobel Prize for Economics, saying he has made notable contributions in the field of poverty alleviation.Banerjee shared the award with his French-American wife Esther Duflo and another American economist Michael Kremer for their "experimental approach to alleviating global poverty." "Congratulations to Abhijit Banerjee on being conferred the 2019 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel. He has made notable contributions in the field of poverty alleviation," Modi wrote on Twitter. He also congratulate Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer for wining the Nobel.Born in Mumbai, the 58-year-old economist is currently the Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at the US-based Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He studied at the University of Calcutta and Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University before receiving his PhD in 1988 from Harvard University. PTI NAB RCJ