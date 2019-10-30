PM Modi congratulates Argentina's president-elect on poll win

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Alberto Fernandez, winner of Argentina's presidential elections, and vowed to deepen the strategic partnership between India and Argentina. Fernandez and his running mate -- former president Cristina Kirchner --defeated business-friendly President Mauricio Macri in Sunday's polls. "Heartiest congratulations Alberto Fernandez on your impressive victory in the Presidential elections. Looking forward to working with you to further expand and deepen the strategic partnership between India and Argentina," Modi tweeted in English and Spanish, Argentina's official language. PTI ASK ASK ANBANB