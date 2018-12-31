PM Modi congratulates Sheikh Hasina on electoral victory

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi telephoned his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on Monday and conveyed his heartiest congratulations on her party's decisive victory in the parliamentary elections. The Ministry of External Affairs said Modi expressed confidence that the partnership between India and Bangladesh will continue to flourish under her "far-sighted" leadership. Hasina also thanked the prime minister for being the first leader to call her to convey his congratulations."The PM also reiterated the priority India attaches to Bangladesh as a neighbour, a close partner for regional development, security and cooperation, and a central pillar in Indias 'Neighbourhood First' policy," the MEA said in a statement.The MEA said the conversation was very cordial, fully reflecting the close and traditionally friendly relations between India and Bangladesh.It said India warmly congratulated the people of Bangladesh for reaffirming their faith in democracy, development and the vision of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."PM Sheikh Hasina thanked Prime Minister for being the first leader to call her to convey congratulations. She also thanked India for their consistent and generous support which has benefited Bangladeshs development, and appreciated PMs reiteration of this commitment," the MEA said. Hasina's party Awami League emerged victorious in the elections, winning over 267 seats in the 300-member House, according to the Election Commission (EC). PTI MPB MINMIN