PM Modi congratulates women's hockey team for winning FIH tournament

New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said India's victory in women's FIH hockey tournament will inspire many young girls to excel in the sport. India clinched the Women's FIH Series Finalshockey tournament by beating Japan 3-1 in the finals at Hiroshima. "Exceptional game, excellent outcome!Congratulations to our team for winning the Women's FIH Series Finalshockey tournament," Modi tweeted. This stupendous victory will further popularise hockey and also inspire many young girls to excel in the sport, the prime minister said. The Indian women's team has already secured its place in the final round of the 2020 Olympics qualifiers after entering the final of this tournament. PTI NAB RCJ