PM Modi discusses trade, security ties with premiers of Singapore, Australia, Thailand

Singapore, Nov 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday held separate bilateral meetings with the premiers of Singapore, Australia and Thailand and discussed ways to further strengthen ties, including in areas of trade, defence and security.Prime Minister Modi began his two-day visit to Singapore Wednesday by delivering his keynote address at the prestigious Fintech Festival.He became the first head of government to address the world's largest event on financial technology.Prime Minister Modi first met his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong, who is also the host of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit."PM @narendramodi met with Prime Minister of Singapore @leehsienloong on the sidelines of #EastAsiaSummit. Good exchange of views on cooperation in financial technology, enhanced connectivity and regional economic integration," Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Raveesh Kumar tweeted.Modi then held bilateral meetings with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison and Prime Minister of Thailand General Prayut Chan-o-cha on the sidelines of the ASEAN and East Asia Summit here."PM Narendra Modi met with PM of Australia Scott Morrison on the margins of East Asia Summit in Singapore. Both leaders had a good discussion on deepening ties in trade and investment, defence and security and other areas of bilateral cooperation," Kumar said.The Prime Minister's Office said Modi's meeting with Australian premier Morrison was "fruitful". Prime Minister Modi discussed cooperation in trade and investment, defence and security and connectivity with Thai premier Prayut, he said.Modi also held a bilateral meeting with US Vice President Mike Pence.During his visit to Singapore, Modi will attend the East Asia Summit, an ASEAN-India informal meet, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership summit. Before leaving for Singapore, Modi said in New Delhi that his participation in the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits symbolised India's "continued commitment" to strengthen its engagement with ASEAN members and with the wider Indo-Pacific region.Modi also said he was confident that his visit to Singapore would impart fresh momentum to New Delhi's growing partnership with ASEAN and East Asia Summit nations.The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is a regional intergovernmental organisation comprising 10 Southeast Asian countries, which promotes intergovernmental cooperation and facilitates economic, political, security, military, educational, and socio-cultural integration among its members and other Asian states. The ASEAN members are Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, The Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Brunei and Laos.